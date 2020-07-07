Billie Kay Recalls Meeting The Rock For the First Time and Becoming Friends, IIconics’ Success

Billie Kay spoke with Wide World of Sports for a new interview and discussed her friendship with The Rock, meeting Rock for the first time and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On surpassing her five-year career plan in just two years: “That was so wild. I just stumbled upon [her list] and was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I can tick everything off my list!’ It was overwhelming but in the best way. I felt so accomplished it was great.”

On the IIconics’ success: “We’ve had a stellar couple of years. We debuted the Smackdown after WrestleMania and beat the hell out of Charlotte Flair which was good fun. Super Showdown was incredible. Peyton and I, we had all of our family in the crowd. To do a show that large, almost 90,000 at the MCG, it was really special to have our family watching. That same month we were part of Evolution, the first all women’s pay-per-view event.

“Then 2019 rolled over, the IIconics won the women’s tag team championship at WrestleMania. It really was just like a whirlwind of a year. We’re so grateful and excited for the future. We just always want to make our families and Australia proud, that’s something we hold really dear to our hearts. Every show has such a different emotional meaning for me. The homecoming in Melbourne was insane.”

On their Women’s Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania: “To be part of WrestleMania and to win a championship, that was our first championship and WrestleMania as IIconics. I don’t think anything can top our WrestleMania moment to be honest. I’m hoping we will have more WrestleMania moments, but that was definitely the standout for our career.”

On meeting The Rock for the first time: “That was one of the greatest moments of my life. I was so nervous. I remember walking to the ring and I was going to wait for him. I was shaking, I couldn’t sit still, I was pacing. As soon as we made eye contact, I started crying. We hugged, it was amazing, he smelt like magical unicorns and rainbows. It was fabulous. We were able to talk for a few seconds and he had mentioned he watched our IIconcis stuff and that we were doing great and to keep going and a couple of other little things. It was very special to me. It was such a surreal moment for me. I had people reaching out to me from high school after I posted the picture of him and I, people that I hadn’t spoken to for 8-10 years were saying how proud they were. Even in high school, they knew that was something I always wanted to achieve, just to meet him.”

On her friendship with Rock: “We are friends, we’re mates. We have little Twitter and phone messages here and there. I’m fortunate enough to have him in my life as a friend which is absolutely absurd and very surreal, but hey I’ll take it.”