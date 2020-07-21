wrestling / News
Billie Kay Comments On Missing RAW Last Night
Following her loss to Ruby Riott on RAW last night, Peyton Royce said backstage that her IIconics partner, Billie Kay, was away handling business.
In a tweet, Kay confirmed that she was off working on their global brand and being an entrepreneur.
Kay also said that her being away isn’t a problem.
“Of course it’s not a problem… my life partner is ALWAYS IIconic 😘”
Of course it’s not a problem… my life partner is ALWAYS IIconic 😘 https://t.co/IQHpZuhjRb
