Billie Starkz Doesn’t Think Athena Gets Enough Credit For What She Does

Billie Starkz has been working with Athena in ROH, and she says her mentor should get more credit for what she does. Starkz has been one of Athena’s minions on ROH TV and she spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, where she talked about Athena’s work in terms of the non-ring work aspects of wrestling television.

“I genuinely feel like Athena is one of the smartest women in the business,” Starkz said. “People do not give her enough credit for what she does. Genuinely, from me starting in ROH to now, she’s been nothing but a help to me.”

She added, “I think she genuinely has such overwhelming knowledge of how TV is supposed to work, how to position yourself, how to just be more than what is the basic line. It’s helping a lot.”