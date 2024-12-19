Billie Starkz Says Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge Contacted Her About Using ‘Aliens Exist’

Billie Starkz previously stated that she had pitched the idea of using Blink 182’s song ‘Aliens Exist’ as her entrance theme in Ring of Honor. In an interview with https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/exclusives/billie-starkz-tom-delonge-blink-182-reached-out-me-about-pushing-use-aliens-exist target=new>Fightful, Starkz said that the band’s Tom DeLonge actually contacted her about using the song, although added that happened a year ago. Here are highlights:

On main eventing in the Hammerstein Ballroom: “I was like, ‘This building has been around longer than I have. I can’t wait to perform. I don’t care if I’m first match or last match, as long I get to have a great match.’ Hammerstein was the perfect location for this. It’s going to be crazy with the crowd there. Hammerstein was the perfect location for our match just because of how much history we have going into this and how much historical value for ROH Hammerstein truly has. It’s truly a wrestling venue.”

On wanting to use ‘Aliens Exist’: “I’ve said to Tony, to his face, I’ve said it during media conferences, and I will continue to boast about it until I get it. I don’t know if it’s happening. I truly don’t think I would know until I showed up to the building and heard it playing throughout the arena.”

On if anyone in the band contacted her: “Yes. The lead singer [Tom DeLonge] actually reached out to me on Twitter and was like, ‘Keep pushing for it. We’ll see what we can make happen.’ This was over a year ago though, so don’t get your hopes up.”