– During last night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, Athena retained her ROH Women’s World Title, beating Billie Starkz. After the match, the two women showed one another respect and shared an embrace. Starkz later commented on the match on social media, noting that she didn’t choke and earned Athena’s respect.

The 19-year-old wrestler wrote, “I may have not won, but I earned Athena’s respect and didn’t choke in the main event so I won personally. Plus, we got to show the world we can go. My time will come and when it does everyone will know who BIG BILLIE STARKZ is. Thank you for making me feel like one of the best in the world yesterday. #ROHFinalBattle”

Starkz announced signed with AEW earlier in October.