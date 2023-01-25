wrestling / News
Billie Starkz Comments on AEW Rumors
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Fightful Select reported that AEW has been happy with the work of Billie Starkz for her recent matchups on AEW Dark, and she is expected to return soon. Later on, Starkz appeared to comment on the rumors that surfaced today via Twitter.
She wrote earlier, “Man all the dirt sheets know more than me.” You can see her tweet below. The 18-year-old Starkz recently worked some matches for AEW Dark, and her match with Britt Baker streamed on last night’s episode.
Man all the dirt sheets know more then me 🤪
— Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス (@BillieStarkz) January 25, 2023
