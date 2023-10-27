Billie Starkz Explains Why She Didn’t Announce Her AEW Signing

Earlier this month, it was reported that Billie Starkz signed with AEW, something she later confirmed. She currently works on the ROH brand, in an angle with Athena. In an interview with Alicia Atout (via Fightful), Starkz explained why she didn’t announce that she had signed with the company when it happened.

She said: “I’m very happy with the place that I’m at now. I did it for a while, that I did sign the contract, there was a very long time that nobody had any clue, but I was definitely under contract for a minute. I just felt that I wanted to stay where I was at in wrestling, even though I was progressing faster, I didn’t want anybody else to look at me differently. Being contracted at 18, I get that a lot of people were happy and truly happy for my success, but there was part of me that was like, ‘I don’t know that I’m ready for this.’”