– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic ahead of last week’s ROH Final Battle, wrestler Billie Starkz discussed the breakdown in her relationship with Athena and turning her back on the Minion In Training (M.I.T.) program. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Billie Starkz on what led to her breaking away from Athena: “Athena has taught me well. I’ve stood by MIT. I thought it was a family, but I don’t think family treats each other like this. ‘m beyond frustrated with the torment I’ve went through for the last couple of months. Lexy [Nair] is not here to help out anymore, so we’ll see what unfolds at Final Battle to see what we can get through.”

On what led to the breakdown: “I feel like there was multiple weeks where I took it on the chin, I took it on the chin and then the fatal four-way match made me realize something, when we did the contenders for the [Wrestle] Dynasty. I just realized that I wasn’t where I wanted to be on the roster. I want to take over.”

While Starkz challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship in the main event at ROH Final Battle 2024, it was Athena who walked away with the victory. She once again retained her title.