Billie Starkz Hypes Match With Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite, Bayley Comments
March 19, 2025 | Posted by
Billie Starkz is excited for her title match against Mercedes Mone on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Bayley has a request for Starkz. As noted, Starkz will battle Mone for the latter’s TBS Championship on tonight’s show and she posted to Twitter to talk about what the match means to her.
Starkz wrote:
“10 years ago I hit @MercedesVarnado because Bayley told me to at a show and my dad yelled at me until he realized I wasn’t just swinging to swing.
This time I swing first for Athena and I swing hard for Bayley and I walk out TBS Champion for ME!
#AEWDynamite”
Bayley replied to Starkz and wrote:
“Beat her ass for me”
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 19, 2025