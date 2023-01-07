Billie Starkz Says She Initially Thought Offer For TJPW Debut Was Fake

Billie Starkz made her Japan debut back in November for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and she recently noted that she didn’t believe the offer was real at first. Starkz, who competed for the joshi promotion at their November 20th show, spoke with the Joshi Pod for a new interview. Yo ucan check out a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On how she was contacted for the TJPW appearance: “I actually got an email, and I thought it was fake at first, I’m not going to lie. I open my emails, I’m going through, and I’m like, ‘That’s nice, oh, Japan, that has to be fake.’ I opened it and realized it wasn’t. I immediately was like, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be real, this can’t be happening.’ The first person I message was Matt Tremont, because he was the one that really put a word in for me to be able to go to Japan. I’m forever thankful for him because he’s done so much to help me in my career. I opened the email and started talking to Tokyo Joshi and it went from there.”

On the match crossing off a goal for her: “It was one of my goals for the longest time, I’ve made like lifetime goals for my career when I first started. ‘Oh, this will probably happen ten years down the line.’ It’s crazy how quickly all of my dreams came true. I would set yearly goals to get to my one big dream and I was knocking them all out of the park and it’s been crazy, I didn’t expect them to happen this fast.”