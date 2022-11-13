Billie Starkz Is Excited For Upcoming TJPW Debut, Wrestling In Japan

In an interview with Fightful, Billie Starkz spoke about her upcoming debut for TJPW, which happens on November 27. She will face Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess Of Princess Championship at All Rise.

She said: “Yes, I’m so excited. It’s crazy to me because I probably found out a couple of days before they announced it who I was going to be wrestling. I was like, ‘oh my God, this is insane,'” she said. “It’s definitely crazy. I feel all my dreams are coming true and it’s all happening way quicker than I expected. Wrestling has flown by for me. I expected to be doing it for so much longer before I got any of these opportunities and everything has been like, ‘bam, bam bam’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s already happening. Okay.’ It’s very exciting and very stressful because my parents just recently started letting me travel on my own and it’s been a new concept. I’m definitely prepared for it because I’m one of those people who is very resourceful and I can figure out anything on my own. Just Google. I’ll figure it out. I feel I’m prepared for my trip to Japan and I’m excited to go explore and see things. A lot of my friends who have gone are like, ‘you have to see this and this.’ I have a hit list of things I want to do. I’ve literally built up to this for multiple years because I love Japanese women’s wrestling, it’s so entertaining for me to watch and they are some of the best female wrestlers in the world. I took three years of Japanese in high school just because I wanted to know Japanese and my goal was to one day go to Japan. Now, I know a little Japanese and I feel I’m gonna be so confused when I use it with people who speak this language every day. ‘I hope I don’t sound like an idiot.’“