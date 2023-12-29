Billie Starkz & More Announced For ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament

Several competitors have been announced for the ROH Women’s TV Championship Tournament, including Billie Starkz and more. On this week’s ROH TV, a video played announcing Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Leyla Hirsch for the tournament to crown an inaugural champion.

It’s not clear who if anyone will also be part of the tournament, and brackets have not yet been revealed. Tony Khan announced the tournament on last week’s show.