Billie Starkz on Her Options Between Wrestling & College
November 17, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, 17-year-old wrestler Billie Starkz discussed her plans for college or continuing to wrestle at the moment. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“It’s been definitely chaotic because there’s so many options for me, and I’m truly not sure what I wanna do. I’ve settled on like going to college for two years, and I’m doing it online for business and marketing. I was, like, this will make me feel good about having a backup plan if wrestling doesn’t work out or if my body doesn’t wanna last any longer, but I think I’m doing pretty good with that. I honestly just wanna see where wrestling takes me.”
