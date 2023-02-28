– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo with Instinct Culture, wrestler Billie Starkz discussed her recent experience working at the ROH TV tapings over the weekend and the experience she had there. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Billie Starkz on getting to work in ROH: “I had so much fun while I was down there. I just got to hang out with a bunch of phenomenal wrestlers, and it was also funny because ROH, when I was younger, was like shows I would go to and joke like, ‘Oh, if I wanted to choose like anywhere to be, I would want to be here,’ and it’s crazy to think about because there was such like a vibe to ROH and I feel like it has that vibe again and it’s just even bigger than what it was before. I’m just so grateful that I was able to be a part of it.”

On having fun with the veterans she used to go to shows watch: “I also mess with a bunch of the guys who have been on ROH for a minute. I posted a picture of me like stupid young hanging out with Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom when I was like just a baby, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I used to go to shows and watch you guys, and now you have to work with me.'”

The new ROH TV show will debut on March 2 on Honor Club.