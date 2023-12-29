Billie Starkz On Her Passion For Wrestling, Says She’ll ‘Do Anything’ To Be Successful

Billie Starkz has already given up a lot for her devotion to wrestling, and she recently weighed in on how much her work in the industry means to her. Starkz is currently in ROH where she is allied with Athena, who she battled in the main event of ROH FInal Battle. During the post-show media scrum, Starkz talked about how much wrestling means to her and how much she’s already sacrificed for it.

“I think it’s just the love of pro wrestling that truly keeps me going,” Starkz said (per Wrestling Inc). “I love wrestling more than anything else in my life. I gave away my entire childhood for pro wrestling because I didn’t care about anything else. I lost so many friends to do what I love.”

She continued, “I wanted this dream more than anything else. I wanted to be a professional wrestler, no matter what. I have four fake teeth; I’ve split my head open twice. I will do anything to be successful in this business, and I don’t care what it takes. I think that’s what you have to do if you want to be successful as a professional wrestler, no matter your age.”

Starkz is set to be part of the tournament to crown an inaugural ROH Women’s TV Champion, as revealed on this week’s ROH TV.