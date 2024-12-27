Billie Starkz Recalls Wrestling While Still In High School

Billie Starkz balanced her wrestling career and high school for the first couple of years, and she recently recalled what that experience was like. Starkz appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic and looked back on that time and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On having to explain her wrestling career to her teachers: “I’ve literally walked in black and blue every single week, and my English teacher pulls me out in the hallway. I was like ‘Oh, you think my mom beats me? No. Please don’t call CVS on my parents.'”

On inspiring young fans: “It’s crazy to me that I inspire people. Like, to me, I’m still learning, I’m still figuring life out, but I do have a really good friend that I’ve been helping out that’s started wrestling, named Rachel Armstrong. Like, oh my god, [I] feel like I haven’t been around long enough for you to be like, ‘Yeah, she’s cool.'”