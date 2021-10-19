Billie Starkz Says Millie McKenzie & Trey Miguel Are Her Dream Opponents

– While speaking to the Kickin’ Back w/ Kat Podcast, wrestler Billie Starkz discussed various topics about her career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Billie Starkz on her dream opponents: “Millie McKenzie, number one always. I just love her wrestling style. I’m so picky. Trey Miguel, I would love to be in the ring with him. I think he’s so wrestling smart and just an amazing human, too, and I’ve never been in the ring with Joshua Bishop yet and I feel like I would have so much fun with him even though I feel like he would just be tossing me around half the time.”

On wanting to try Deathmatch wrestling: “I feel like I want to do light tubes. I feel like my parents would be very upset that I said that though. I would probably want to go against Nick Gage, like the top of the Deathmatch community. If I’m going to do it, I wanna go hard as heck.”