Billie Starkz Has Been Smart About Her Money, Talks Future Retirement

In an interview with Covalent TV (via Fightful), Billie Starkz spoke about if she had an age in mind for when she eventually retires from wrestling. She’s 19 now, so she has a lot of time left.

She said: “I’m going to joke about this because I’m smart with my money and I’m like, what age could I retire by if I continue making this money? I was like, I could retire by the time I’m 45. In my brain, I won’t retire until I’m 90. I’m going to be like Betty White coming down the ramp. ‘Hey, powerbomb me off this table real quick.”