Billie Starkz Returns TBS Title To Mercedes Mone on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Billie Starkz returned the TBS Championship belt to Mercedes Mone. Mone dropped it on Dynamite, after an interaction with Momo Watanabe and her bat. Starkz then threw tea into the face of Mone.

Billie Starkz returned the TBS Title to Mercedes Moné, but with a message from Momo Watanabe ahead of #AEWRevolution! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@MercedesVarnado | @BillieStarkz | @Stardom_Momo pic.twitter.com/7tnH15UDHF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025