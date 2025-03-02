wrestling / News
Billie Starkz Returns TBS Title To Mercedes Mone on AEW Collision
March 1, 2025 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Billie Starkz returned the TBS Championship belt to Mercedes Mone. Mone dropped it on Dynamite, after an interaction with Momo Watanabe and her bat. Starkz then threw tea into the face of Mone.
Billie Starkz returned the TBS Title to Mercedes Moné, but with a message from Momo Watanabe ahead of #AEWRevolution!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@MercedesVarnado | @BillieStarkz | @Stardom_Momo pic.twitter.com/7tnH15UDHF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025
They do say Tea is good for your skin#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/H24QJT5AsF
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Explains Why His Perspective Has Changed On The Rock Returning To WWE
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers
- Latest Update on Malakai Black After Release From AEW
- Rumored Winner for Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Tomorrow Night (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)