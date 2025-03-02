wrestling / News

Billie Starkz Returns TBS Title To Mercedes Mone on AEW Collision

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Billie Starkz Mercedes Mone AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Billie Starkz returned the TBS Championship belt to Mercedes Mone. Mone dropped it on Dynamite, after an interaction with Momo Watanabe and her bat. Starkz then threw tea into the face of Mone.

