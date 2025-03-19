wrestling / News
Billie Starkz vs. Zayda Steel Set For JCW May Flowers
Billie Starks and Zayda Steel will face off at JCW May Flowers. JCW announced on Tuesday that the ROH and AEW star will battle Steel at their event on May 11th, as you can see below.
Also announced for the show are Lee Moriarty, Tony Deppen, Jonathan Gresham, Mad Dog Connelly, and Tom Lawlor.
*JCW Update*
Just Signed:
BILLIE STARKZ
vs
ZAYDA STEEL
Plus:
Lee Moriarty
Jon Gresham
Tony Deppen
Timothy Thatcher
Mad Dog Connelly
Filthy Tom
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/Iwq1ckAy1N
Sun 5/11 – 5PM
The HOI – Asbury Park NJ pic.twitter.com/2daXX3YLM2
— Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) March 19, 2025
