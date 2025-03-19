wrestling / News

Billie Starkz vs. Zayda Steel Set For JCW May Flowers

March 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JCW May Flowers Image Credit: JCW

Billie Starks and Zayda Steel will face off at JCW May Flowers. JCW announced on Tuesday that the ROH and AEW star will battle Steel at their event on May 11th, as you can see below.

Also announced for the show are Lee Moriarty, Tony Deppen, Jonathan Gresham, Mad Dog Connelly, and Tom Lawlor.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Starkz, JCW, Zayda Steel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading