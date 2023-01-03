Billie Starkz Weighs In On Her AEW Debut On Dark

Billie Starkz made her AEW debut on an episode of Dark that aired last week, and she recently shared her thoughts on her experience there. Starkz faced Red Velvet on the episode, which was taped on December 17th, and she recently spoke with Joshi Pod about being part of the taping.

“It was a really great experience,” Starkz said (per Fightful). “It was definitely a very comfortable environment for me, I feel like I was immediately welcomed in and wasn’t stressed at all. I think that was also because I had so many friends there already. I had Skye (Blue), who I shared a hotel room with, hyping me up the entire day and getting me excited to go. Then, I ran into Top Flight [Darius & Dante Martin] and hung out with them. They’re my friends from F1RST Wrestling in Minnesota and are great guys, who have stayed at my house before. I was like, ‘Oh, this will be great, I’ll get to see everybody.'”

Starkz also faced Britt Baker at the taping, though that match has not yet aired.