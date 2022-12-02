Billie Starkz On Wrestling In High School, Says She’s Had to Explain Bruises To Teachers

Billie Starkz has been wrestling since she was 14, and she recently talked about the challenges of being a pro wrestler attending high school. Starkz, who has been a regular for GCW, Black Label Pro, Wrestling Revolver and more, recently spokoe with Fightful for a new interview and talked about how she had to explain that she was a wrestler to her high school teacher.

“It’s definitely been crazy,” Starks told Sean Ross Sapp. “My freshman year of high school I had a teacher pull me out into the hallway. I was like, ‘I didn’t even doing anything. What am I in trouble for?’ Like, I’m so confused. This is the first couple of weeks in school. I haven’t even talked during class, really. All my work’s good. I’m straight A’s. What did this woman pull me out into the hallway for? She’s like, ‘Hey, you’re doing really great. But what’s going on with all these bruises?’ I was like, ‘Oh! Oh, you think my mom is abusing me at home. No.’ So I had to clear that up and I had to show her wrestling videos ‘cause I wasn’t very open about it. My friends knew about it. But I wasn’t like telling my teachers and all the other students. Now everybody knows, ‘That’s why she’s bruised up all the time.’ So I’m just known as the wrestler in my school and I think I have a few friends coming to the show tonight to come support. It’s been really crazy. They’ve been like, ‘Wow, you’re really doing this.’ ”