Billie Starkz Wins Wrestling Revolver Women’s Grand Prix, Comments on Victory

Billie Starkz has won the Wrestling Revolver Women’s Grand Prix, and she posted to social media to comment on the win. Starkz won the tournament that took place on Sunday per Fightful, defeating Rachel Armstrong, Trish Adora, and Marina Shafir to pick up the tournament win.

After the match, Starkz posted to her Twitter account, writing:

“What I learned today. 1. @Armstrong18Rach is the next one up. Show the world. 2. @TrishAdora202 has leveled up and may be the best technical wrestler in the states. 3. @MarinaShafir can be beat, but she will try and tear every limb off before that 3 count. #RevolverGrandPrix”