Billy Corgan Reveals Which 80s Rockers He’d Pair Up For Tag Team Wrestling

NWA owner and musician Billy Corgan knows a thing or two about rock music in the 1980s. During his appearance on the Under The Ring Podcast, Corgan revealed the two 80s rockers he would put together in a tag team and he even gave props to Jon Moxley (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“Right off the top of my head, like imagine Vince Neil and Tommy Lee from Motley Crue as a tag team. Like The Freebirds, but more like an 80s rocker type of thing. It’d definitely draw money, right? In the reverse, Moxley. Moxley has a rockstar charisma. He just does. Rockstars have a kind of weird thing where you kind of can’t stop looking at them.

“People usually akin it to beauty, and there are, of course, beautiful rockstars. Moxley has got that weird thing like Kurt Cobain had, like Iggy Pop has. You just kind of look at him. He’s got kind of a rugged charisma, and I’m sure his wife would agree. You could definitely see Moxley fronting a band.”