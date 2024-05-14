Billy Corgan Addresses Potential NWA And WWE NXT Crossover On The CW

Speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook for a new interview, Billy Corgan was asked about a potential NWA and WWE NXT crossover.

The NWA currently airs its Powerrr series on The CW app while NXT moves to the television network later this year. Here are the highlights:

On the idea: “I would love that. With NXT coming [to The CW], we respect that. WWE is a huge, huge company. We’ve seen recently where they are reaching out to some independents. They worked recently, of course, with TNA. I would love to work with the WWE but we don’t sort of thinking on it in the sense like we’re waiting for the phone to ring, but I would love to work with them.”

On his relationship with WWE: “I’ve certainly interacted with them through the years, both before I was in wrestling and then of course, now being in wrestling. They’ve always treated me great. I have nothing bad to say about them. They’re a class organization through and through as far as how they treat people like myself. My experience has been so positive. I have nothing but good feelings towards them.”