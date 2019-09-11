Billy Corgan on NWA Wanting to Bring Back ‘Chaos and Anarchy’ to Wrestling With NWA TV Show

– The Atlanta Journal Constitution recently published an article on NWA starting to film studio wrestling again in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia Public Broadcasting Studios. Also, NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who discussed wanting to bring back some chaos and anarchy into the product.

Speaking on his approach with the new NWA TV show, Billy Corgan stated, “We want something that feels a little more rough around the edges, kind of like how I like my rock and roll. … We want to bring back the chaos and anarchy into the wrestling product.”

Corgan added on filming in Atlanta, “If you look at Atlanta’s location, Atlanta’s history and then the (state entertainment) tax credit on top of that, it makes Atlanta an extremely attractive place to do business.”

The NWA is set to start producing a new weekly series with the first tapings set for September 30 and October 1.