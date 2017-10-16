Billy Corgan Claims TNA Tried To Steal His Investment Money

PWInsider reports that Billy Corgan appeared on the Howard Stern Show today to promote his new album and spoke about his purchase of the National Wrestling Alliance. He was asked if he was still involved in wrestling, and he said that he owned NWA, the oldest wrestling brand in the world.

When Stern brought up TNA, Corgan said they fired him after three months because “$1.8 million I invested wasn’t enough.” He added that they “tried to steal my money,” but he got it back in a settlement and has invested in the NWA.

He said he wants to build the NWA brand back up, as it’s a brand that people know but it’s not as popular as it used to be. When Stern brought up how expensive it must be, Corgan conceded that it’s not easy. He noted that when someone walks into a Los Angeles board room to sell people on wrestling, “good luck.” He said that having a project outside of music gives him a better outlook on music, allowing him to enjoy it when he’s working on it because it doesn’t consume his life.

Corgan said that AJ Styles is the greatest wrestler today. He added that since size is important, it’s also Brock Lesnar.

While he was involved in TNA storylines, he wants to remain behind-the-scenes in the NWA. He said they will run shows by the spring. He called the NWA a “distressed brand” that is starting over.