Billy Corgan Confirms That Thunder Rosa Is Still Under Contract To NWA

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa AEW Dynamite

We reported yesterday that both AEW and WWE are interested in hiring Thunder Rosa, but it was also noted that Rosa is still under contract to NWA.

A fan asked NWA owner Billy Corgan about it on Twitter, who replied: “No. You have to love press and media reports that don’t contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn’t write and ask. She’s under contract thru 2021 and there’s a reason for that [it’s called excellence and faith).

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa had a little fun with the rumors with some video posts of her own.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he was told that Rosa lost the NWA Women’s title “because Thunder Rosa wants to go to WWE.” AEW is reportedly under the impression that she will continue to work NWA but also work dates for them.

