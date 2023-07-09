Billy Corgan Says He Won’t Let Fans Determine Bookings For NWA

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, NWA owner Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on heels within the promotion, stating that his approach to running the company might qualify him for a similar categorization (per Fightful). Corgan explained that while he recognizes the validity of audience voices in the social media era, he doesn’t intend to allow those perspectives to influence his booking decisions regardless of fan disapproval. You can find a highlight from Corgan and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On NWA’s heels and why he’s the primary heel himself: “Oh yeah, we got a lot of tough hombres and ladies in there. I don’t think we go out of our way to court controversy, but I also think we’re very proud of who we are, and not everybody agrees, but that’s the modern wrestling fan. Part of being a modern wrestling fan is getting on social media and voicing your opinion, which is totally fine. I just draw the line on where the fans book the promotion. I’m not a fan of the fans booking the card or the promotion. I think, at the end of the day, in that way, I’m probably the biggest heel in the NWA because I just won’t turn the NWA into every other wrestling company that’s out there.”