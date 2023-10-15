Billy Corgan Fires Back At Dave Meltzer Over Criticism Of Recent Interview

Dave Meltzer threw some shade Billy Corgan’s way over an comment he made about “Meltzer jerk-off match[es],” and Corgan has returned fire. Corgan did an interview recently with Slam Wrestling in which he defended Tyrus’ NWA 75 match, which he said was more about the story than the workrate.

Corgan said in the interview, “Tyrus wanted to tell a story where he went out in his shield and he did for people that complain that it wasn’t a five-star Meltzer jerk-off match, right? To me, it told a very compelling story.”

Meltzer retweeted the interview link and wrote:

“Poor Billy. Doesn’t like Omega vs. Ospreay, Usos vs. Owens/Zayn, Gunther vs. Drew vs. Sheamus, Danielson vs. Zack, MJF vs. Danielson, FTR vs. Juice & Jay. Not only that, dislikes the talent in those matches. Pretty sure he’d die and go to heaven if he could get one of them on his shows.”

Corgan responded to that post, writing on his own account:

“Dave Meltzer has most certainly built his brand off the efforts of others. But unlike the great wrestlers he mentions, all of whom I respect and haven’t said a disparaging word against (though he implies I have), Dave positions himself as the EXPERT on what is and isn’t worthy of a fan’s attention as opposed to those who actually wrestle; or for example, perhaps run a professional wrestling company 365 days a year. “The NWA has a PPV coming up on October 28th called Samhain; that’s what matters. Fans arguing over worthy or unworthy champions, that’s what matters and is the lifeblood of the business. Restoring the legacy and drawing ability of a company that’s 75 years old? That matters a lot! Yet, all must bow to the opinion of ONE. No thank you, Sir. Wrestling fans all over the world deserve better.”