Billy Corgan Reportedly Causing Frustration in NWA With Recent Decisions, EC3 Comments
A new report alleges that there is growing frustration within the WWE over recent decisions by Billy Corgan, and EC3 has commented on the claims. Haus of Wrestling has published a report following the news that NXT is moving to The CW in October of 2024. As has been noted, there were reports that the NWA had a as-yet-unannounced deal with The CW, which had not been confirmed but came on the back of Corgan stating that the company had signed a deal with a “top 20” network that would include two shows. That would have been for NWA Powerrr and a reality show, the latter of which had been confirmed by Samantha Starr as having been worked on for nearly a year.
It had been reported that the segment on NWA Samhain where Father James Mitchell was doing cocaine had caused with The CW. Haus of Wrestling rteports that it was Corgan’s idea to do the segment, which caused The CW to be flooded with negative messages on social media about the criticism. The site reports that a source in WWE gave the impression that talks with The CW accelerated after that and said, “No segment ever done in wrestling has had that severe of consequences to the promotion than the Samhain Coke Spot.”
According to the site, they have spoken with talent in the company who have been frustrated with Corgan’s leadership. The report notes that Corgan previously had help Dave Lagana and Pat Kenney in terms of the company’s creative process and communication with talent. Kenney was moved into more of a talent relations role after suffering a mild stroke in March of last year and the site notes that while he is second in charge behind Corgan, he is not at every taping and is described as someone you talk to if you’re in trouble or getting signed, while Corgan is in charge of contract offers and creative.
Corgan’s touring schedule with the Smashing Pumpkins has led to some feeling that he is not available between shows to pass on creative plans, and several people have said they don’t know what they’ll be doing at NWA tapings until the day of the show and sometimes as soon as an hour before filming begins. A source said that they have empathy with Corgan in regard to his balancing his music and wresting work, and are hoping that Corgan puts a creative team around him to filter ideas. It was also noted that Corgan has reportedly been giving “tests” to various talents to see how they react or to prove loyalty, and that has not been well-received. This includes things like making talents who are over and come into the NWA losing right away or for Corgon to be overly critical of talent to see how they take the situation.
The site also reports that several contracts are set to expire in June, and that Corgan plans to begin talks to re-sign many in February. Some of those talents are frustrated with Corgan and are looking into other places. The NXT to CW deal has not helped that matter. It was pointed out that most people under contract to the NWA are younger and that that’s because Corgan wants the first shot at the wrestlers before they blow up, and doesn’t want to see them lose in other promotions like AEW while hes working with them. Older stars are less likely to be put under contract, and they can take on outside gigs.
The site asked EC3 about the situation and he issued a lengthy response, asking them to print it in full. You can see the response below:
[1] This has never been communicated to me via talent or otherwise, and I communicate with all. A truly professional wrestler should be prepared for anything at anytime. They should be able to perform based on whatever opportunity is provided. “Plans in advance” OFTEN change.
There isn’t one wrestling company that this isn’t the case for.
While sometimes knowing in advance can be beneficial, perhaps in envisioning long form character arc and story told, a lot of the best moments and actions come when capable talent are put on the spot and trust their skills and intuition in the moments.
The day of the show provides AMPLE time if a talent requires to verbatim script a promo or “put together a match.” Neither should take long especially if/when a talent is confident in character, work, and ability.
Personally, I prefer to have a direction, then allowed the open canvas to create how I achieve that direction. I know WHO I AM and WHERE I WANT TO GO. I think others should trust themselves to do the same. It’s how good stories are told.
EX: Tonight on NWA POWERRR (6:05) I have a promo segment that I was informed of day of the show. I was given the destination that is taking us. I conversed with the talent involved on their goals and mission and end business for the segment. Then I had 5 hours till it was filmed. I was pleased with how it turned out.
By being present in the moment, you are always prepared for anything.
Continued in a moment have to do something
2) infrastructure is great and required on all facets of a growing business. Infrastructure is more imperative on a BUSINESS END than a CREATIVE END.
True creativity is a collaboration, and talents should be absolutely thankful they have freedom to explore as creatives because before they know it, they will work their asses off to one day maybe get an opportunity to BE A MUTE.
I don’t know what facets of growth are being held up that we would require a bakers dozens of low level Hollywood writers who have never seen wrestling, never been in a fight for anything, or never had an experience in athletic victory/defeat.
If it’s about promotional material or who is “being pushed” it’s not rocket science on who that is, but it’s also a HUGE OPPORTUNITY for a talent who might not be, to put themselves out there, show why they are special, and capture that. Simply by utilizing the team we have, from socials, to peers, a talent can send a promo to the team, get it aired. A talent can try an idea they have, film it, it can air. A talent can EASILY (and this is rare) TALK TO THE BOSS and pitch ideas.
I watched our boss sit and listen to a bunch of promos from extras (who don’t really have a shot), watch a bunch of practice matches from extras (who aren’t TV ready) and offer that to all.
Just because a talent is there, and semi being utilized, doesn’t mean anything is handed. Entitlement and complacency will have them, what, Anonymously bitching to the internet?
Post a seminar I did, I spent hours discussing non contracted talents with WPC so we can provide them legitimate feedback, again, even if they aren’t close to TV ready.
Why? Because we love this and share the same ideals that people deserve opportunity and the truth. I don’t think people understand the rarity of a boss who would put that time in. Took me a long time to find one.
Again, back to creative, I’d prefer one’s overall vision accompanied by a handful of trusted, experienced, smart “wrestling people” to see it through.
Again though, hindsight 20/20 sometimes there can be too much freedom and people do dumb things.
I hope that answer was sufficient.
4) I know only my business, and my business alone as far as contracts and older talent etc. I’m very happy with mine as I get to represent and grow the brand, while also challenge myself with other creative endeavors in wrestling and beyond. While NWA is my home, I can spread our, and my own, brand on multiple fronts.
This industry is a constant test. Being “frustrated by tests” is, just, something I’d never say or complain about (to the internet.) If I am challenged to do something, in lieu of frustrated complaining, I’d channel that frustration to take whatever test I’ve been given, and get better by accepting the challenge. Even if it’s just a “F-U” to the person who put me through it.
It’s not “gaining approval.” It’s showing competency and will. It’s showing you want it. It’s showing you have value. It’s showing you’re worth investing in.
If that’s too much, don’t come. I have countless people reaching out to me daily trying to get in.
And also, as I’ve said to the locker room before, I am ALWAYS AVAILABLE if anyone ever wants to or needs to have a conversation. I don’t know if I’ll be right, but I will give my best effort and opinion in complete confidence.
