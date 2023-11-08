Billy Corgan Reportedly Causing Frustration in NWA With Recent Decisions, EC3 Comments

A new report alleges that there is growing frustration within the WWE over recent decisions by Billy Corgan, and EC3 has commented on the claims. Haus of Wrestling has published a report following the news that NXT is moving to The CW in October of 2024. As has been noted, there were reports that the NWA had a as-yet-unannounced deal with The CW, which had not been confirmed but came on the back of Corgan stating that the company had signed a deal with a “top 20” network that would include two shows. That would have been for NWA Powerrr and a reality show, the latter of which had been confirmed by Samantha Starr as having been worked on for nearly a year.

It had been reported that the segment on NWA Samhain where Father James Mitchell was doing cocaine had caused with The CW. Haus of Wrestling rteports that it was Corgan’s idea to do the segment, which caused The CW to be flooded with negative messages on social media about the criticism. The site reports that a source in WWE gave the impression that talks with The CW accelerated after that and said, “No segment ever done in wrestling has had that severe of consequences to the promotion than the Samhain Coke Spot.”

According to the site, they have spoken with talent in the company who have been frustrated with Corgan’s leadership. The report notes that Corgan previously had help Dave Lagana and Pat Kenney in terms of the company’s creative process and communication with talent. Kenney was moved into more of a talent relations role after suffering a mild stroke in March of last year and the site notes that while he is second in charge behind Corgan, he is not at every taping and is described as someone you talk to if you’re in trouble or getting signed, while Corgan is in charge of contract offers and creative.

Corgan’s touring schedule with the Smashing Pumpkins has led to some feeling that he is not available between shows to pass on creative plans, and several people have said they don’t know what they’ll be doing at NWA tapings until the day of the show and sometimes as soon as an hour before filming begins. A source said that they have empathy with Corgan in regard to his balancing his music and wresting work, and are hoping that Corgan puts a creative team around him to filter ideas. It was also noted that Corgan has reportedly been giving “tests” to various talents to see how they react or to prove loyalty, and that has not been well-received. This includes things like making talents who are over and come into the NWA losing right away or for Corgon to be overly critical of talent to see how they take the situation.

The site also reports that several contracts are set to expire in June, and that Corgan plans to begin talks to re-sign many in February. Some of those talents are frustrated with Corgan and are looking into other places. The NXT to CW deal has not helped that matter. It was pointed out that most people under contract to the NWA are younger and that that’s because Corgan wants the first shot at the wrestlers before they blow up, and doesn’t want to see them lose in other promotions like AEW while hes working with them. Older stars are less likely to be put under contract, and they can take on outside gigs.

The site asked EC3 about the situation and he issued a lengthy response, asking them to print it in full. You can see the response below: