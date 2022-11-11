Billy Corgan Says He’s Never Seen the NWA World Title That Triple H Owns

Billy Corgan owns the NWA, but he isn’t sure where the original Ten Pounds of Gold title belt is and doesn’t know if it’s the one Triple H has. Corgan was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw and was talking about the original title when Jerry Brisco asked if the owns the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, to which he answered no.

“Triple H owns ‘the Flair belt,’ as it’s known,” Corgan said. “So he owns that one. Where the original is…if that’s the one that Flair had and is the one that’s in Triple H’s office, I’ve never seen it with my own eyes.”

The true original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship was instituted in 1948 and reportedly remains in the family of Orville Brown, the first Champion. The title that Corgan and Brisco are talking about is the fourth design, commonly called the “Ten Pounds of Gold.” The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is a recreation of the original Ten Pounds of Gold that was instituted in 1973.

