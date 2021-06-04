Billy Corgan Would Be Open To Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes Match, Talks NWA’s Relationship With AEW

Billy Corgan was recently interviewed on Two Man Power Trip, and he discussed the possibility of a potential third match between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes under the right circumstances for both the NWA and AEW.

When asked about NWA’s working relationships with AEW and others, Corgan noted that he’d be all for an Aldis vs. Rhodes match, but that his main focus was on building the NWA back up (via Fightful):

“Right now, the NWA is in a position where we’re building back up. I appreciate those opportunities but we’re not geared in that way. If you saw the comments Chris Jericho had with IMPACT — I’m publicly no fan of them because of my dealings, including them stealing former talent from us and what went on with Dixie Carter — Jericho completely buried the situation with IMPACT and talking about the disparity in power and star attractions. No mark on the talent, but you’re not an equal in the situation, so you’re put in a situation where you’re trying to convince another fanbase to believe in some form of equity. Under the right circumstances, like Serena and Thunder Rosa, is a nice balance. If Tony calls and wants to do Cody vs. Nick Aldis 3, I’m all over it. Some of the traditional ways people work together, like invasion angles, I don’t think it’s a good fit for either one of.”

The NWA will hold When Our Shadows Fall on Sunday, which features Aldis defending the NWA title against Trevor Murdoch, Serena Deeb vs. Kamille for the NWA Women’s title, and more.