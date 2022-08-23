Billy Corgan Talks About Nick Aldis, His Role At NWA, And Future Expectations

Speaking with Fightful, NWA owner Billy Corgan talked about how wrestler Nick Aldis is positioned in the company, specifically in regard to the creative side of things. You can read a couple highlights and watch Corgan’s full interview below.

On Aldis’ function and goals within NWA: “You know, Nick has been very public about talking about business and I think that’s one of the great things about Nick as a brain, mind, perspective behind the scenes, is his goal was never to make the NWA all about him. It was to rebuild the company. Certainly where he felt he was the person to best do that, he put himself in a position where he wanted to make that case and he made very strongly. But certainly he came to me at some point and said, ‘Look, we need to really start figuring out who else we need to develop and build here,’ and that really opened things up. I don’t think Nick is comfortable with the idea that the NWA is his company. He blanches at the idea that he has any say in creative. He really doesn’t. I book all the shows exclusively. But he got a little bit of a rep from people thinking he had more influence than he did. He really just wants to be a talent and he really believes in the NWA and he’d obviously put his name out there with the NWA and he’s a huge part of why we’ve been able to rebuild.”

On what he thinks of the future of NWA’s heavyweight division: “What’s great is when people talk about—like, it was a thrill for me to be in Manila once, I got to play in the same building where the Thrilla in Manila happened—when we talk about great rivalries, one of the great fights I ever saw in UFC was McGregor against Nate Diaz. It’s funny because I just happened to be watching that night, I think Nate was a last minute substitution and right before the match came on I turned to my partner and the mother of my children and I said, ‘Diaz just might win this one.’ She asked me, ‘Okay. Why?’ I said, ‘Because he’s just crazy enough and he’s a great puncher. I think he can go toe to toe with this guy.’ That was one of the great fights. So again, wrestling is all about match ups, right? Even if you looked at the announcement about Flair. There’s a lot of speculation about who is it gonna be? Who is gonna be in the match? It’s all about match ups. So Nick standing on a mountain top by himself isn’t very fun. Now you look who is in the top of the heavyweight division in NWA—Mike Knox, Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus, Aaron Stevens. We got a lot of guys. I loved it, one time Matt Taven came into the locker room and he pulled me aside and said, ‘Man, are you guys huge.’ I love it. We’re big and strong and mean and that’s what I want for the heavyweight division. I think that’s ultimately what will draw fans to the NWA in the 21st century. We have to have really key, big match ups. There has to be a level of believability in what we’re doing and I think that’s ultimately going to be the difference maker in the NWA moving forward is we’re going to be rougher, tougher than pretty much any other promotion out there.”