Billy Corgan Says It’s ‘Hard To Root For’ Nick Aldis Following NWA Exit

Nick Aldis left the NWA last year with both sides seemingly unhappy with each other, and has since joined WWE. He currently works as a producer and the Smackdown general manager. In an interview with Drew Garbo Live (via Fightful), Billy Corgan spoke about Aldis’ new roles in the company and if he is happy for his former top star’s success.

He said: “In that particular case, he left under kind of a cloud, so it’s hard for me to feel as happy as I would like to because, with any situation where you part ways with somebody who is not completely happy, and then goes out and talks about not being happy, it’s hard to kind of root for them. That said, very talented guy, and I’m not surprised he’s landed at a higher level and I can only wish him the best.”