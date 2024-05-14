Billy Corgan Says He’s Signed Another TV Deal For NWA

Billy Corgan says that he has recently signed another, as-yet-unannounced TV deal for the NWA. Corgan is doing press to promote his new reality series Adventures in Carnyland which is available on The CW App. During an interview with TV Insider, he noted that a new deal has been signed although he didn’t get into details.

“I just signed another TV deal, which I haven’t announced yet,” Corgan said. “I saw someone in wrestling media wave off the NWA’s success, but I don’t know a lot of companies out there that have three television deals as an independent solely funded by me. We’re really fighting a lot of wars here not only to create a wrestling product that fans will like but also to beat the world’s perception that it can’t be done. That unless you have a billion dollars in your pocket you can’t manifest enough energy.”

He added, “But what people don’t understand is I’m one of the only people in the world who understands how to take something literally from nothing and take it to the top of the mountain multiple times. I know it can be done with faith, dedication, and hard work. It will be interesting to see the behind-the-scenes stuff going on, which by the way is not work, but true and honest stuff that is happening. I insisted on real and organic storylines. It will be interesting to see if people perceive that as integrity or weakness on the part of the company. I think it’s a strength because we have nothing to hide.”