Billy Corgan On How He Got Ric Flair To Appear At NWA 73

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Billy Corgan spoke about this weekend’s NWA 73 PPV in St. Louis and how he was able to get Ric Flair to show up for it.

He said: “NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis had had lunch not too long ago with Conrad Thompson. Of course, everybody knows Conrad from his success in podcasting but Conrad’s also a member of the Flair family via marriage. I believe it was right around the time that Mr. Flair had left his relationship with the WWE, so I think maybe there was some poking around during that lunch about, ‘Do you think this is something Ric might be interested in?’ So, I think that opened up the channel to talking behind the scenes about whether or not we could put it together, and obviously, it did happen, and I’m very excited. You know, there’s lots of things you do in wrestling where you kind of cross your fingers and you hope for the best and it’s an awesome responsibility to run the NWA with history. It’s no mistake that I care about the history of the business, not just the NWA’s history. There are only certain moments in life where you can put those pieces together, where you connect all those dots and Mr. Flair coming back to the NWA, specifically in the Chase, specifically on the 73rd Anniversary Show, I mean, that is an awesome thing to be able to sign off on.“