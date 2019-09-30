Various News: Billy Corgan Reflects On Buying The NWA, OVW Moves To Tuesday Nights, Zack Ryder Loses It Over A Figure

– Billy Corgan posted a message to Instagram commenting on his purchase of the NWA ahead of today’s TV tapings in Atlanta.

He wrote: “This might seem like an odd thing to post on the date of our NWA press conference (9am today/Hard Rock Atlanta) and our very first NWA TV tapjngs (7pm today and tomorrow/Georgia Public Broadcasting Studios), but I found this all access pass by chance in an old coat I hadn’t worn for years. No, this isn’t from when I was working for TNA, it actually pre-dates it; when Dixie and Hulk and EB and company came to Chicago to run the very same building where, just last year, a sold out All In show, with Nick vs Cody for the vaunted Ten Pounds of Gold, changed the business forever.

So I saw the finding of this pass as good luck, reminding me of my work in the indies then (where I met Jocephus and Jay Bradley), and coming to work for TNA in creative with David Lagana and Matt Conway (and some of the stars booked on these tapings), to the lawsuit with The Wicked Owl, and of course acquiring the NWA from an absolute charlatan who through guile and legal chicanery had become the sole custodian of this august and historic brand known as the National Wrestling Alliance.

Over and over, David Lagana have been asked for 2 years ‘what did you buy?’, ‘when are you running?’, and ‘why aren’t you on television?’ Tonight we begin to answer those questions with our vision for how the traditions of professional wrestling can be comfortably updated and brought roaring into the 21st century. Kudos to all who have helped bring us to the dance, friend and foe alike. You’ve made me fight for this dream, and for once in my life I am going to savor every moment of [email protected] @lagana @jocephusnwa @jaybradleypw”

– Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced it has moved its Wednesday night TV tapings to tomorrow this week. All TV tapings will take place on Tuesdays going forward. It will also now air live on WBNA-TV in Louisville at 8 PM ET.

– Zack Ryder has posted a new video in which he “loses it” over an action figure.