wrestling / News
Billy Corgan Runs Down the Card For NWA 74 In New Video
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
NWA 74 takes place this weekend, and Billy Corgan runs down the full lineup in a new video. The NWA posted the video to YouTube on Wednesday taking a look at the cards for the show, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis and airs live on FITE TV:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Says Things Aren’t As Bad In AEW As Rumors Suggest
- Nick Aldis Recalls Match With Sting At TNA Bound For Glory 2013, Sting Having Planned Finish Changed
- Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Scott Hall & Shawn Michaels In WWE
- Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw