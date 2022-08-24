wrestling / News

Billy Corgan Runs Down the Card For NWA 74 In New Video

August 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

NWA 74 takes place this weekend, and Billy Corgan runs down the full lineup in a new video. The NWA posted the video to YouTube on Wednesday taking a look at the cards for the show, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis and airs live on FITE TV:

