Billy Corgan Says He’s A Fan of Tag Team Wrestling, Says NWA Won’t Abandon It

In an interview with The Tennessean, NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about the Crockett Cup, which he says shines a light on tag team wrestling. He noted that he’s a fan of tag teams and the NWA has no plans to ignore it like other companies have. Here are highlights:

On the Crockett Cup: “This is comparable to a ‘Pro Wrestling Super Bowl’ or a ‘pro wrestling rock festival’. Just like how rock festivals draw, we use the credibility we’ve built with the audience in how we present our talents that they know that their ultimate presentation will be fulfilling and worth their time and interest.”

On tag team wrestling: “I’m a big fan of tag team wrestling. The Crockett Cup spotlights the unique art of in-ring storytelling that [tag team wrestling] allows. Young talents breaking out as stars and traditionally masters of the craft have been involved in this style of wrestling. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) sets the standard in the industry, but for the past decade, they’ve not focused on tag teams as much as a core part of their programming. [Different than WWE], the NWA is not abandoning tag team wrestling’s traditional place [alongside singles matches] in pro wrestling.”

On working with other companies: “[Non-WWE affiliated] wrestling companies should work together to create ‘supercards’ to maximize potential fan interest and marketing opportunities. Mainstream fans are interested in — even in a two-day format — storylines that have a series of confrontations, that lead to a conclusion.”