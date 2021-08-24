Billy Corgan Says Mickie James Helped Repair His Relationship With Impact Wrestling

The NWA is in business with Impact Wrestling as of late, and Billy Corgan says that’s thanks to Mickie James. Corgan appeared on the Battleground Podcast recently and during the interview was asked about the NWA’s relationship with Impact, who will have Deonna Purrazzo competing on their NWA EmPowerrr all-women’s PPV.

Corgan of course is no stranger to Impact, having had his own drama with the company when he became embroiled in a legal battle over the company’s ownereship. Corgan eventually settled with the company in November of 2016 and then would go on to become owner of the NWA in 2017. You can see highlights of his discussion below, per Fightful:

On the NWA working with Impact Wrestling: “Well I think it’s all credit to Mickie, you know, she was the one that had the relationships to go back and kind of reopen that door, which from my end was closed due to some business stuff that had gone on. Then, Pat Kenney, who works behind the scenes in talent relations, has a long-standing relationship with people in IMPACT. I think it just kind of mended the fence and we found some business to do together and they’ve been a great partner in this.”

On Deonna Purrazzo appearing at NWA EmPowerrr: “Obviously, Deonna Purrazzo’s gonna be on the pay-per-view, and it’s a real honor. Let’s not forget, I worked for that championship, so that championship means a lot to me. So to have it on an NWA show is a great honor and it’s a tribute to everybody involved to help put it together. Because, I think it’s now very obvious, you know, everybody calls it the forbidden door, but I’ve been saying it for years, you know, the future of the wrestling business is really great people working together, putting together these Supercards.”

On James’ status with the NWA: “Well, as far as Mickie is a talent, Mickie wants to remain a free agent, which, as a friend of hers, I think is totally a wise business decision. Of course, if she wants to sign exclusively to the NWA, I would welcome that. But I think it’s a good decision for her given exactly what we were talking about, she should be available on the open market to work with whomever she wants to in whatever way she wants to choose. She’s earned that so I applaud her for that.

“As far as behind the scenes. Yeah, she’s definitely in a leadership role. I wouldn’t constrain Mickie to anyone. But obviously, she’s very involved in what’s happening in the women’s division currently, but I wouldn’t constrain her to that. I want someone with Mickie’s skill set behind the scenes helping make the entire brand better. The NWA very much, in terms of the office, is very much — everybody’s behind pushing this card up the hill and the number one demand is to make the product as good as it can be, and distinctive as it can be.”