Billy Corgan Says NWA Won’t Work With Impact, But Available to Do Business With Everyone Else

– During the NWA press conference earlier this week, Billy Corgan weighed in on their talent potentially working with other companies. Corgan was asked whether NWA talent would be available to appear for other promotions and said that outside of Impact, they’re available to work with anyone.

The Impact prohibition isn’t a huge surprise, as Corgan has a storied history with Impact from when he sued the company over their inability to pay back loans he’d made. That touched off a legal battle that ended in Corgan settling with the then-new owners Anthem.

On the redesigned NWA Women’s Championship: “We went back to more of an old-school design with the women’s belt, to really honor the great tradition of the NWA. Starting of course with Moolah and Mildred Burke. I think they’d be very proud of the fact that women’s wrestling has come so far in the 21st century. And we’re honored to honor them by bringing back the old school design with the belt.”

On if their talent will be able to work with other companies: “Oh, absolutely, absolutely. I mean, we consider ourselves a free agent on the market. We’re available to work with anyone from AEW to Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, to Ring of Honor. Those relationships continue to be strong. The only prohibition is Impact, we won’t do any business with them. Obviously of course, we’ll do business with WWE. So you know, we feel more like we’re an early UFC or Bellator. We feel like we’re in the market, and can do whatever we want to do. And we have the champions right here. If somebody wants tomorrow and wants them to appear on television, we’ll [listen]. Think back to when ECW guys would appear on Raw.”

On the current era making it better for companies to work together: “I think fans really are thrilled by the opportunity that the world isn’t so cookie-cutter that you can kind of predict what’s going to happen. I think people really want innovation in the space. I think this social media era, or whatever it is you want to call the tech era, is proving that it’s really about creating moments. And that’s totally why the NWA was created. I think the original alliance came together because the independent promoters realized that by banding together they could create things. So I think our relationships with Ring of Honor which of extend to New Japan, we have a good relationships with AAA. I mean, I think we could work with anybody at any time. And I think we have done really well when we have worked with them. But I think know that we’re out doing our own thing, I think we’ll have even more power, staying power in the marketplace. It isn’t just about the history of the NWA. ”

