Billy Corgan Spoke With Triple H About NWA & WWE Working Together, Optimistic About Future Business There

Billy Corgan has confirmed that he previously spoke with Triple H about the possibility of WWE and NWA working together, and says he’s hopeful of business between the two. Corgan recently spoke with Metro in the UK about having spoken with Triple H when the now-WWE CCO was in charge of NXT, and you can see the highlights below:

On talking with Triple H about getting NWA on the Network: “It didn’t go anywhere and that was fine – very, very good discussions, very open and cool. They certainly liked what I was trying to do, and they’ve always been cool about what I was doing in the NWA, so I remain optimistic going into the future that there might be some business there to do.”

On the potential for potential business with WWE or AEW: “There might be economic models where they say, “Take these 10 talent, let us have an oversight position, you help develop these talents. It’d be good for the NWA, it’d be good for the WWE. There are lots of opportunities there! I would say the same thing even as it pertains to AEW – AEW has a tremendous amount of talent under contract, not everybody is able to be on their main shows, there might be opportunities where they wanna send those people on a developmental level.”

On having different visions than other companies: ‘I’ve been in the entertainment business long enough. [laughs] I can not always understand or appreciate everything WWE does on a business level, but II can go to WrestleMania, and be a fan like everybody else. And then in the reverse, I don’t have to like what everybody’s doing on a product level to do business with people. I think I can separate those things. I don’t need somebody’s wrestling vision to align with mine if we can do good business together, and at the same time I don’t need them to agree with everything I’m doing.”