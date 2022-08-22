Billy Corgan Addresses His Background With Triple H And New Creative Directions For WWE

Billy Corgan weighed in on the recent shake-ups at WWE on The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H stepping in as Head of Creative, the NWA owner touched on his perspectives on the people and changes involved. You can read a few highlights and watch the entire video below.

On what we are seeing with the new creative direction at WWE: “I think you had a good sense of what Triple H’s vision was for wrestling. Not only through his in-ring career, but the way he was running ‘NXT’ for a while, and now Shawn Michaels is running it, who is also brilliant, and one of the great superstars of all time.”

On his recent interactions with Triple H: “[Triple H] and I had a lot of discussions about the Houston library. We just were never able to put together the deal for me to transfer that library over to him, and then for a while, we had discussions about being on the [WWE] Network … I’ve never had anything but less than a positive interaction with WWE on every level.”