Billy Corgan Weighs In On Tyrus vs. EC3 At NWA 75

Speaking recently on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, NWA owner Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on the upcoming NWA 75 title match between Tyrus and EC3 (via Fightful). The bout will be a Bull Rope stipulation fight with the winner walking away with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Tyrus. The defending champion has also stated that he will retire if defeated. You can find a few highlights from Corgan and listen to the complete interview below.

On the caliber of the fighters in the title match: “I think there’s a couple things at play. First off, Tyrus is pretty serious about, he’s kind of towards the end of this thing. When he’s talking about retirement, I mean, he’s serious here. He really feels if he can’t be at the top, then he’s pretty much proven anything he’s going to prove in this business. He’s accomplished everything he’s ever set out to do, including becoming the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. EC3, when I was at TNA in the office, EC3 was the guy. He was the guy that we had tabbed as, if this company’s ever going to go anywhere, it’s going to be on the back of [EC3].”

On the shared history between both talents: “So since that time, leaving TNA, going back to WWE and having another frustrating run, so if you look at both men, particularly their own personal relationship, of course they walked together a lot in TNA, I think they even go back to WWE developmental days, their careers are meshed in many ways. You see it on a personal level, you see it on a professional level, where sometimes in the right moment, you’ll see two men push each other to a place I don’t think they knew they could go. That’s where that blurry line is, where their friendship stops at the ring ropes. So there’s a lot of compelling layers here that I think are really fascinating.”