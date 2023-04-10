Billy Corgan Believes WWE Sale Is Good For NWA, Wrestling As a Whole

Billy Corgan has weighed in on the sale of WWE to Endeavor, saying it’s good not only for the NWA but pro wrestling as a whole. Corgan spoke with WGN Radio 720 and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the WWE sale to Endeavor: “Believe it or not, it’s actually really good for the NWA. First of all, WWE has always been very positive about what I’m trying to do and very supportive, even if it’s behind the scenes.”

On how the sale can boost wrestling as a whole: “Their growth, and the fact that they just had this massive sale, tells a lot of people who don’t really believe in professional wrestling as an entertainment product, it suddenly — people start to look at what I’m doing and think ‘Okay, he’s not that crazy. There actually is a business there, and it’s growing… It’s a real growth business even though it’s been around for over 100 years.”