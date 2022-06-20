wrestling / News
Billy Graham Announces He Has To Have Partial Toe Amputations
In an post on his official Facebook page, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham announced that he has to have partial amputations due to infections that have developed in his toes.
He wrote: “I have some infections in a few toes and my Mayo Clinic surgeon must do some partial amputations. This is going to take some time to recover from so I will be offline for a while. If you good folks out there have any photos or thoughts you would like to put up in the meantime my FB is open for business. I just won’t be responding for the next 2 or 3 weeks, I have to heal up in between surgeries and it takes full concentration. Catch up with you all a little further down the line.”
Graham has had a number of health issues over the years, with the most recent being a hospitalization for heart issues.
