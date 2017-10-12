wrestling / News
Billy Graham Calls Shane McMahon a “Spoiled Brat” Over Hell in a Cell Spot
October 12, 2017 | Posted by
– “Superstar” Billy Graham posted to Facebook, slamming Shane McMahon and WWE for his Cell dive at Hell in a Cell and WWE’s handling of the storyline fallout. You can see the post below. Graham accused WWE of “lying” to fans and said, “I consider Shane McMahon to be nothing more than a rich man’s foolish son.” He said the situation was “disgusting” and that he has no sympathy for Shane.