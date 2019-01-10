UPDATED: Superstar Billy Graham Gives Update On His Health Following Hospital Release

UPDATE: Following the report from earlier today that Superstar Billy Graham has been released from the hospital due to pneumonia, the man himself has taken to his Facebook page to give his own update. Graham confirmed that he has been released from the hospital.

“Hello fans, thank you for all of your well wishes when I was in the hospital,” the WWE Hall of Famer wrote. “I do have an early stage of pneumonia and am on strong antibiotics. Your thoughts and prayers were very kind and I thank you again !!!”

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, former WWWF champion Superstar Billy Graham was recently hospitalized due to pneumonia. According to a report today from PWInsider, Graham (age 75) has been released from the hospital and was able to return to his home in Arizona. He’s reportedly dealing with his pneumonia with antibiotics.

On behalf of 411, we send out our best wishes to Billy Graham and hope he makes a full recovery.