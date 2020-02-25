Billy Graham Slams Vince McMahon For Cutting Off Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is pointing his cannons at Vince McMahon again, this time for reportedly blocking Vickie Guerrero from interviewing WWE stars. As previously reported, Guerrero said on a recent podcast that after she did her guest commentary appearance on AEW Dark, WWE stopped talking to her and by extension prevented her from interviewing WWE talent as talent appearances have to be approved by the company.

Graham, who has often been outspoken about his issues with McMahon and WWE, called McMahon “the single most evil human being walking the face of the earth” for denying Guerrero stars for her podcast while accepting money for shows in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi shows have of course been extremely controversial after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

You can see the full text and post below: