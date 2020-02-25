wrestling / News
Billy Graham Slams Vince McMahon For Cutting Off Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is pointing his cannons at Vince McMahon again, this time for reportedly blocking Vickie Guerrero from interviewing WWE stars. As previously reported, Guerrero said on a recent podcast that after she did her guest commentary appearance on AEW Dark, WWE stopped talking to her and by extension prevented her from interviewing WWE talent as talent appearances have to be approved by the company.
Graham, who has often been outspoken about his issues with McMahon and WWE, called McMahon “the single most evil human being walking the face of the earth” for denying Guerrero stars for her podcast while accepting money for shows in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi shows have of course been extremely controversial after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
You can see the full text and post below:
Vince Blocks Vickie Guerrero’s Podcast
This scumbag bastard Vince McMahon has blocked Vickie Guerrero from using any of his so called ” superstars ” on her Podcast because she went on a AEW Chris Jericho Cruise Ship Tour. This man has to be the single most evil human being walking the face of the earth. To deny a woman’s right to make a living when her husband gave his life for this unworthy pile of dung. He won’t let her have any of his talent to simply sit and talk on a Podcast, while this coming Thursday, Febuary 27 he will be putting on a show in Saudi Arabia with his partner the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salam who will be paying 50 million dollars for this one night show and oh yes, personally ordered the murder and dismemberment of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The ever greedy Vince will take 50 million dollars soaked in Khashoggi’s blood , but wont let Vickie Guerrero make some nickles and dimes doing a Podcast. What a two face, selfish bastard that will burn in Hell. Click on the link below to read Vickie’s own words and please forward this post to any podcast, wrestling news site, radio talk show, or anyone else that needs to be aware of the real way the WWE treats women like Vickie Guerrero in the work force.
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express
- Jim Ross Discusses WCW’s Decision to Push Lex Luger As Their Top Face in 1990, Ric Flair Not Wanting to Pass the Torch